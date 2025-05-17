Suffolk construction volunteers repair, improve Veterans assisted living home in Dorchester

BOSTON — Volunteers are making critical repairs and improvements to a Veterans Assisted Living Home in Dorchester

On Friday, Suffolk Construction employees partnered with Rebuilding Together Boston to make vital improvements at a Veterans Assisted Living Home in Dorchester.

More than 20 volunteers spent the day painting, gardening, and tackling various clean-up projects to help revitalize the property and enhance the living conditions for its residents.

“We know that, a lot of times, money gets spent on medical bills, and maintenance can fall to the wayside,” said Janice Walker, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Boston. “This is right in our neighborhood, right in our backyard, so we’re excited to be here and make those critical repairs. It’s about creating a healthier, more beautiful living space for the veterans.”

The organization plans to complete 60 similar projects this year, all focused on giving back to the community through hands-on service.

Currently, 10 veterans live at the facility, which has the capacity to house up to 25 residents.

Staff work closely with the VA to ensure residents receive the care and support they need.

