Sudbury police dispatcher injured in Iran conflict, recovering from injuries

SUDBURY, Mass. — A dispatcher with the Sudbury Police Department has been injured in the conflict with Iran.

In a Facebook post, the department says that the employee is currently deployed overseas with the United States Navy

Sudbury police say he and his colleagues experienced several missile impacts resulting in minor injuries. The dispatcher and his colleagues are recovering, police say.

“The Sudbury Police Department is a family, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support our community has shown for our desk assistant who is currently serving our country. Your encouragement and kind words mean more than you know,” the Sudbury police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group