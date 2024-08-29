Sudbury man charged with indecent assault on a child, police say

HARVARD, Mass. — A Sudbury man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of child sex crimes.

Steven Lipscomb was arraigned Wednesday on one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and dissemination of obscene matter to a minor.

Harvard Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Lipscomb in Clinton District Court on Tuesday and, with the help of the Sudbury Police Department, apprehended him.

“The successful resolution of this investigation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our officers and detectives, who have worked tirelessly over the past year to bring justice in this case,” said Chief James Babu. “The Harvard Police Department remains committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable members and will continue to work diligently to ensure that those who commit crimes against children are held accountable.”

No further information was immediately available.

