Study links hair extensions to dozens of hazardous chemicals

A new study has identified dozens of hazardous chemicals in hair extensions--including extensions made from human hair.

An analysis from Newton-based Silent Spring Institute identified 169 chemicals---including flame retardants, phthalates, and pesticides.

Doctor Elissia Franklin with the Silent Spring Institute joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm to unpack what she found.

Franklin---for this study purchased 43 popular hair extensions from local beauty supply shops. In describing her research Franklin wrote the findings are “providing the strongest evidence yet of the potential health risks associated with this largely unregulated category of beauty products that disproportionately affect Black women.”

Franklin said she found no warning labels on the products she purchased.

Watch the full interview here.

25 Investigates wanted to know more about the impact of PFAS in our bodies. Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh took a forever blood test. Learn more about what it revealed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group