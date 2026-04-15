Lane closures in place on I-495 Northbound at I-90 due to tractor-trailer crash

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Lane closures are in place on I-495 Northbound at I-90 due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to MassDOT, closures are expected to impact the I-495/I-90 interchange during the morning commute.

According to Westborough Fire, there are no injuries, but there is a fuel spill.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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