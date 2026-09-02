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Study finds Massachusetts second-most expensive state for commuting

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Fourth Of July Weekend Creates Crushing Holiday Traffic QUINCY, MA - JULY 1: Heavy traffic is seen heading south on interstate I93 at the start of the holiday weekend July 1, 2005 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the roads during the long 4th of July weekend. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A new study found that Massachusetts is the second-most expensive state for commuting.

Massachusetts commuters spend an average of $9,010 a year on unpaid travel, according to Opus Virtual Offices. The study looked at U.S. Census Bureau data.

The study compared average income to the average round-trip cost by county across the United States.

According to the study, the highest annual commute tax was in Norfolk County at $11,994. It ranked fourteenth nationally.

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The least expensive commute in the state was in Berkshire County, at $5,340.

Massachusetts county rankings:

  1. Norfolk County- $11,994
  2. Middlesex County- $10,821
  3. Plymouth County- $10,116
  4. Suffolk County- $9,586
  5. Essex County- $8,317
  6. Worcester County- $8,245
  7. Bristol County- $7,567
  8. Barnstable County- $7,167
  9. Hampshire County- $6,633
  10. Franklin County- $5,621
  11. Hampden County- $5,576
  12. Nantucket County- $5,493
  13. Dukes County- $5,395
  14. Berkshire County- $5,340

Massachusetts residents spend an average of 230 hours a year on the road.

Only Maryland ranked above Massachusetts as the most expensive commuter state.

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