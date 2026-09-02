Study finds Massachusetts second-most expensive state for commuting

BOSTON — A new study found that Massachusetts is the second-most expensive state for commuting.

Massachusetts commuters spend an average of $9,010 a year on unpaid travel, according to Opus Virtual Offices. The study looked at U.S. Census Bureau data.

The study compared average income to the average round-trip cost by county across the United States.

According to the study, the highest annual commute tax was in Norfolk County at $11,994. It ranked fourteenth nationally.

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The least expensive commute in the state was in Berkshire County, at $5,340.

Massachusetts county rankings:

Norfolk County- $11,994 Middlesex County- $10,821 Plymouth County- $10,116 Suffolk County- $9,586 Essex County- $8,317 Worcester County- $8,245 Bristol County- $7,567 Barnstable County- $7,167 Hampshire County- $6,633 Franklin County- $5,621 Hampden County- $5,576 Nantucket County- $5,493 Dukes County- $5,395 Berkshire County- $5,340

Massachusetts residents spend an average of 230 hours a year on the road.

Only Maryland ranked above Massachusetts as the most expensive commuter state.

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