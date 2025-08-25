Students in Worcester head back to school with new superintendent

WORCESTER, Mass. — It’s back to school for Worcester.

The public school system opens its doors to students on Monday morning, and they are rolling out a red carpet to make the first day feel special.

Worcester’s Mayor Joseph Petty and new Superintendent Brian Allen will welcome students at Heard Street Discovery Academy.

The school’s principal and members of the school committee will also be there.

Superintendent Allen was raised in Worcester and attended the public school system.

“We have protocols in place for our schools, and our school buses should ICE raids occur,” said Allen.

Allen emphasized the importance of student safety, stating that the school system works closely with the Worcester Police Department to ensure protection.

About 12,000 students will take the bus to school. This is the fourth year Worcester’s school department has run the buses instead of using an outside vendor.

Grades 1-12 start school in Worcester on Monday, but pre-kindergartners and kindergartners will have to wait until Thursday for their first day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

