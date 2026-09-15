Student, staff data breached in Springfield Public Schools cyberattack, FBI says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield Public Schools’ data has been breached as a result of a recent cyberattack, according to the FBI.

The district said the FBI contacted the schools on Tuesday afternoon, notifying them of the breach.

Schools in the district were closed on Tuesday, September 8, for the “cyber incident.”

According to officials, the breach appeared to include student and staff information.

The full extent of what information was breached is still under investigation.

Springfield Public Schools said it is possible that the breached information could include Social Security numbers for staff members; however, it is not confirmed.

The district wrote that it has been working to expedite free credit monitoring services for all district personnel.

Springfield Public Schools said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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