Student injured after Westwood school bus crashes into tree

WESTWOOD, Mass. — One student was injured after a Westwood school bus crashed into a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

Westwood Public Schools said the bus was transporting students from the Downey and Pine Hill Elementary Schools at 3:45 p.m. when it crashed.

A Boston 25 photographer saw the bus on the side of Downey Street.

Police said there were 15 students and the driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

The district said one student was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. District officials did not share an update on the student’s condition.

An adult man was also transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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