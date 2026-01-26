Stuck in colder weather? Zac Brown Band to play at Boston’s Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON — We may be stuck in colder weather.

But, Zac Brown Band fans, there’s hope for warmer temperatures and a great venue planned in Boston this summer.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-award-winning Southern rock group, led by frontman Zac Brown, will play in Boston’s Fenway Park on Aug. 2 as part of the band’s Love & Fear US tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

In December and January, the band unveiled their Love & Fear limited engagement at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The band’s performance in Boston will be part of a 27-show tour run that starts in July and continues through November.

“I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere,” Brown said in a statement on Monday.

“Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans,” Brown said.

“The Love & Fear tour is all about big energy – our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun,“ Brown said. ”We’re ready to bring it!”

The Zac Brown Band holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s historic Fenway Park, where they were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, the band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

For tickets or more information, visit zacbrownband.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group