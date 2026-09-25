Strong winds topple large tree in Dorchester, taking down power lines

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Strong winds took down a large tree in Dorchester on Friday as the nor’easter moved into Massachusetts.

The tree blocked off part of Doone Avenue, taking power lines down with it.

Police officers closed off the street while crews worked to clear the scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

It is unclear when the street will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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