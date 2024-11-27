Striking teachers in Marblehead, school committee reach tentative agreement on new contract

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Students in Marblehead will be back in school Wednesday after the striking teachers and the school committee reached an agreement on a new deal Tuesday, ending the multi-week strike.

Students will be back in class at their normal time Wednesday after coming to “tentative” terms on the new deal, a release by Marblehead School Committee stated. It is also a scheduled early release day.

“Both the School Committee and the Association recognize the stress and hardship caused to our students and families during the school closures and we are committed to ensuring that the reopening of our schools will be a positive experience for our students and school community,” the Marblehead School Committee said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our students back to school and to resuming the important work we are committed to doing.”

Tuesday was the 11th day of school students had missed since the coastal North Shore town started striking alongside Gloucester and Beverly earlier this month. Gloucester students returned to the classroom this week after the two sides were able to reach terms on Friday.

However, Wednesday is expected to be the 13th day of classes students will miss in Beverly. The Beverly School Committee is no longer at the bargaining table and instead is following a state-mandated fact-finding process that could take more than a week to complete. Also starting this week, striking teachers won’t get paid.

Teachers from across the state rallied at the State House Tuesday morning when union leaders met with Governor Maura Healey to discuss the ongoing strikes in Marblehead and Beverly.

A press conference will be held at the Marblehead Public Schools District Office at 8:00 p.m., the school committee said.

The Boston Globe is reporting as of Monday afternoon, the Essex superior court has levied$450,000 in fines against the Marblehead Education Association and $560,000 in fines against the Beverly Teachers Association.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

