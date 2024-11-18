Marblehead high schoolers navigate ‘Spirit Week’, Powderpuff practice amid teachers’ strike

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Seaside Park in Marblehead set the scene for community spirit Sunday afternoon as teachers, students, and their families showed up for a last-minute rally.

This comes as teachers in Marblehead enter their second week on strike.

During the rally, many parents and teachers spoke to the dozens of people who attended. Some were visibly emotional about the impact of this time away from school.

“We need all of our students to know how much we miss them,” explained Tawny Callaghan, a seventh-grade teacher for Marblehead Public Schools.

While teachers like Callaghan fight for new contracts, Marblehead high schoolers have been trying to navigate this time of uncertainty.

For juniors like Sydney Berman and Quinn Harris who are in AP classes, they are worried about how this will impact their workload.

Outside of academics, the high school’s Powderpuff team could be seen practicing hard on the field Sunday afternoon without a coach.

They are gearing up for their annual flag football game against rival Swampscott High School this Saturday, November 23rd.

Marblehead won last year. “We’ve been working really, really hard in practice,” explained Sophia Johns, one of the team’s captains. “We are really hoping to win.”

“Spirit Week” is another senior year tradition that may not happen if school is canceled every day this week.

According to senior Juliet Burchfield, they still plan to come to school throughout the week in their themed outfits to ”get spirits high,” and take photos with friends.

As for parents, they are eager to get their children back in class because it hasn’t been easy for working parents like Rebecca Love. Three of her children attend Marblehead schools, and they are at home now.

However, she chooses to look at this disruption positively because it will ultimately lead to better outcomes for schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

