Street light, mailbox toppled in Malden crash involving school bus

MALDEN, Mass. — A street light and a mailbox were toppled in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Malden on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Maple Street and Highland Avenue, according to the Malden Fire Department.

Two other passenger vehicles were also damaged in the crash, which left the Healey Inc. bus lodged up against a large shrub outside a two-family home.

Photos shared by the department showed a dislodged street light, mailbox, and fire hydrant resting on the sidewalk next to the crashed bus.

There were no serious injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

