Funeral procession for NH Marine who died in helicopter crash to be held tomorrow

DOVER, N.H. — The body of a New Hampshire Marine who tragically died in a helicopter training exercise in California in early February will be returned to his hometown on Tuesday.

26-year-old Jack Thomas Casey, Captain in the US Marine Corps, died suddenly in a tragic accident, along with 4 other crew members, on Feb. 7 in Pine Valley, California. The crew was taking part in a routine training flight, flying a CH-53E helicopter when they crashed into the mountains. All 5 members died in the crash.

On Tuesday, Dover Police say they will be assisting the U.S. Marine Corps in escorting Captain Casey and members of his family from the Pease Air National Guard base to the Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion funeral home in Dover.

Around 11:30 a.m., a brief plane side service that is not open to the public will occur at the Pease Air Base where the U.S. Marine Corps will participate as honor guard and pallbearers.

At noon, Casey’s body will be transferred to the care of the funeral home.

Members of the public who wish to pay tribute are welcome to position themselves anywhere on the funeral procession route, but not the Spaulding Turnpike.

The procession route is as follows:

From Pease, Newington Street east to Exit 1 of Route 16

Route 16 north from Newington to Dover, to Exit 7

Central Avenue (Route 108) north to Stark Avenue / Dover Point Road

Dover Point Road south to Saint Thomas Aquinas H.S., 197 Dover Point Road (loop around school and reverse direction)

Dover Point Road north to Central Avenue north (Route 108)

Central Avenue north past Saint Mary Academy, 222 Central Avenue

Central Avenue north past Dover City Hall, 288 Central Avenue

Left (west) on Washington Street

Washington Street from Central Avenue to Prospect Street, right on Prospect Street

Prospect Street to Snows Court to Fourth Street, right on Fourth Street

Fourth Street east to Central Avenue (Route 108), left on Central Avenue

Central Avenue north to Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Avenue

5 Marines killed in helicopter mishap Officials identified the U.S. Marines who died in a helicopter mishap in California as (from left to right) Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; Capt. Jack Casey, 26; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28. (U.S. Marine Corps, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing)

Casey was commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019, military officials said and was promoted to the rank of Captain on Sept. 1, 2023. He was also a National Defense Service Medal recipient.

He attended St. Mary Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2015.

Captain Casey leaves behind a wife, both parents, and several siblings.

