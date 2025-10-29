Stow police searching for missing woman who may have wandered into woods

STOW, Mass. — Police in Stow are searching for a missing woman who may have wandered into the woods near her home.

Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese says Katherine Watson, 38, of Edgehill Road, was last seen Tuesday in the vicinity of her home between noon and 4 p.m.

Watson’s husband reported her missing later that night, around 8 p.m., according to Sallese.

Sallese wrote in a statement, “Katherine is known to Stow police and may have wandered into the nearby woods or conservation land.”

The search for Watson was called off late Tuesday night. The investigation into her disappearance was expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

Sallese warned residents that there would be an increased police presence in the Edgehill Road area.

Watson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing light colored pants and a blue sweater.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Stow police at 978-897-4545.

