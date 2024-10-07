Stoughton’s Olympic medalist Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard attends celebration in hometown

U.S Bronze medalist Frederick ‘Flips’ Richard returned to his hometown of Stoughton this weekend to be honored.

October 6th will now forever be known as Frederick Richards Day in Stoughton.

The high school held a town celebration for Freddy Flips after his stellar performance in this year’s Olympics in Paris, earning Team USA their first Olympic medal in men’s gymnastics since the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008.

A member of the community allowed Freddy to pull up in style in his green McLaren sports car. At the event, Freddy received a key to the Town of Stoughton and a championship belt.

Fredrick Richard’s day ended at TD Garden where he performed alongside USA Gymnastics stars as a part of Simone Biles “Gold Over America” tour.

