Stoughton police aided Homeland Security in “Grandparent scam” investigation

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Detectives assisted Homeland Security with their investigation of a “Grandparent scam” that targets the elderly. This comes after a Stoughton resident was a victim of this scam, losing $20,000 in March.

What exactly is a Grandparent scam? It’s when scammers call someone and allege that a family member of theirs has either been arrested/detained in a different state or country or is currently in some kind of emergency. Oftentimes, people have reported that the scammers will claim to be the family member’s lawyer, with some even cloning the person’s voice with A.I.

Earlier this month, two men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for their involvement as couriers in numerous Grandparent scams throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“I want to commend the work of our Stoughton Police detectives for their outstanding work in assisting Homeland Security Investigations to identify the suspects behind this crime,” Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said. “These scams prey on the elderly, exploiting their trust and vulnerability to steal their hard-earned money, and it is vital that we take swift action to bring those responsible to justice.”

Stoughton police have shared ways to avoid these scams:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger could not answer.

Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

Don’t wire money or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

