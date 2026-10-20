Stoughton man accused in disturbing string of incidents targeting women held without bail

A Stoughton man accused of targeting women in a series of disturbing incidents in Winthrop was ordered to be held without bail after appearing in court on Tuesday.

A judge also ordered 26-year-old Kervins Boutin to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors said a woman reported Boutin pulled down her pants while she was with her child on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

After that report came in, officers said they found Boutin nearby, and a foot chase ended with him being tased and arrested.

After his arrest, police say more women came forward.

Two women reported finding a man, fitting the same description, sitting inside their apartment with his pants unbuckled.

Another woman reported he ran past her and slapped her behind, while she waited for the bus.

Boutin is facing two counts of indecent assault.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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