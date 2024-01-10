Storm moving out of Massachusetts: What wind, flood impacts will towns, cities have?

Mass. — A storm bringing drenching rain and damaging wind gusts moved through the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning after many communities were buried by more than a foot of snow on Sunday.

The worst of the wind and rain have moved out, but the roads are soaking from heavy rain overnight.

“Now that the heavy rain has subsided, our concern this afternoon will be for river flooding,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf wrote in her weather blog. “Stronger wind gusts overnight also caused some damage and power outages.”

The worst of the rain and wind have moved out. The ground is soaking wet though, take it slow when heading out! pic.twitter.com/An4Xu39smY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2024

River flooding will also be a concern as snow continues to melt after Sundays winter storm prompted warnings and blanketed the region in snow.

A high wind warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, and Western Plymouth counties until Wednesday afternoon.

A coastal flood watch is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

