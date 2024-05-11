Northern Lights dazzle skies over New England

All throughout New England, stargazers were treated to a spectacular light show Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Northern Lights were seen all throughout North America, giving New Englanders a special look at the display typically seen closer to the Artic Circle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare geomagnetic storm watch — the first in nearly 20 years. The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth, according to NOAA. An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003 took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

Thank you to all the Boston 25 viewers who shared the light show in their backyards!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

