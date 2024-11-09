Stop & Shop removes bag fee in most Massachusetts stores

Mass. — Stop & Shop is removing the bag fee in most of their Massachusetts stories.

After listening to customer feedback, the store decided to eliminate the 10-cent paper bag fee in most of their Bay State locations.

“Stop & Shop is taking our customer feedback very seriously and are making changes to improve their experience in store. We have heard our customers loud and clear and, as a result, have decided to eliminate the 10-cent paper bag fee in most of our Massachusetts stores,” the store said in a statement.

Some communities across the state are requiring the store to charge for bags and according to Stop & Shop, those stores are complying with local ordinances.

All Stop & Shop locations in Rhode Island have also eliminated the bag fee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

