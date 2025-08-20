Stop & Shop announces plan to slash prices on thousands of items at 88 Mass. stores

QUINCY, Mass. — A popular grocery chain announced on Wednesday a plan to cut prices on thousands of items at 88 stores across eastern Massachusetts.

Beginning on Friday, Quincy-based Stop & Shop will be rolling out lower everyday prices on items spanning nearly every department, including both national brands and the chain’s private label products.

With this latest effort, the chain has now implemented lower everyday prices across all of its 116 store locations in Massachusetts, according to Stop & Shop President Roger Wheeler.

“Massachusetts is our home, and bringing meaningful savings to millions of customers right in our backyard is an important milestone in our broader strategy,” Wheeler said in a statement.

The chain says customers can look forward to finding reductions in stores through yellow tags highlighting the new price versus the old pricing.

Examples of new everyday pricing on staple items include the following, according ot the chain:

Stop & Shop Italian Bread (16 oz) -- Was: $2.49, Is now: $1.79, 28% price drop

Stop & Shop Rotisserie Chicken (30 oz) -- Was: $7.99, Is now: $6.49, 19% price drop

Russet Potatoes (5-pound bag) -- Was: $3.99, Is now: $3.69, 8% price drop

Chobani Non-Fat Yogurt (5.3 oz) -- Was: $1.79, Is now: $1.49, 17% price drop

Stop & Shop Brand Bacon (16 oz) -- Was: $6.99, Is now: $6.49, 7% price drop

College Inn Chicken Broth (32 oz) -- Was: $3.49, Is now: $2.79, 20% price drop

Sargento Shredded Cheese (8 oz) -- Was: $4.29, Is now: $3.99, 7% price drop

Stop & Shop Brand Pasta (16 oz) -- Was: $1.29, Is now: $0.99, 23% price drop

Stop & Shop Brand Ice Cream Carton (48 oz) -- Was: $3.79, Is now: $3.39, 11% price drop

“We know that value matters now more than ever, and this price investment, which is the largest one we’ve executed to date, is just one example of the work we’re focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products, and service in our stores.”

In addition to the rollout of the lower prices, Stop & Shop says it will continue to offer shoppers valuable promotions and sale prices on over 10,000 products each week through its weekly ad. The “GO Rewards” loyalty program will still enable customers to earn points that can be redeemed for dollars off their next grocery purchase, free products, or gas savings.

This all also comes after the chain decided in late 2024 to eliminate the 10-cent paper bag fee in most of its Bay State locations.

The chain closed several underperforming stores in Massachusetts last year.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group