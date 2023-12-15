‘Stone-cold, violent murderer’: Logan Clegg gets life in prison for killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — A man who fatally shot a retired New Hampshire couple who had gone out for a walk and then went to great lengths to cover up their murders was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning.

Logan Clegg, 27, was handed a prison sentence of 50 years to life after Judge John Kissinger, who was presiding over the hearing, called him a “stone-cold, violent murderer.”

“Logan Clegg is a stone-cold, violent murderer, nothing more,” Kissinger told the court. “He shot and killed Steve and Wendy Reid for no reason. His statements today ring hollow. He deserves nothing less than a sentence that reflects the magnitude of his crimes, and for that reason, I’m going to fully impose the sentences as recommended by the state.”

Clegg was found guilty of second-degree murder in October in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in April 2022.

Prosecutors said Clegg, who had been living in a tent in the woods at the time, shot the couple on a trail near their apartment in Concord before dragging their bodies into the woods.

Their bodies were found several days later, covered with leaves, sticks, and other debris, investigators said.

During his trial, which began on Oct. 3, prosecutors told the court that Clegg later burned his tent, erased his computer, and took a bus out of Concord after the shooting deaths.

Investigators later tracked him down and arrested him in South Burlington, Vermont. He was said to be found with a one-way plane ticket to Germany, a fake passport, and a gun.

Clegg’s legal team argued that he fled New Hampshire because he was on the run for violating his probation for burglary and theft in Utah, not because of the shooting deaths. They also claimed that authorities had arrested the wrong person.

“Those are not the actions of someone trying to escape a probation violation, those are the actions of a murderer in flight from his conduct,” Kissinger told the court.

Prosecutors presented an overwhelming amount of evidence during the trial, including shell casings and bullet fragments found at the crime scene and Clegg’s tent site. Those fragments were said to be consistent in characteristics from Clegg’s 9 mm handgun and those found during autopsies.

Before jurors were sent to deliberate, Prosecutor Joshua Speicher told the court, “The state has proven to you over the past three weeks now that the defendant, and the defendant only, killed Stephen and Wendy. We have proven this beyond a reasonable doubt. We have proven to you how he did it, when he did it, where he did it.”

Jurors returned the guilty verdict against Clegg after deliberating for just a day and a half.

Kissinger called the killings a “senseless, horrific murder of two innocent people,” adding that Clegg “can never be in a position to hurt an innocent person.”

