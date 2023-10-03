Trial set to begin for man accused of killing New Hampshire couple

CONCORD, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of murdering a New Hampshire couple in 2022 is slated to get underway Tuesday in the Granite State’s capital city of Concord.

Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder, three counts of falsifying physical evidence, and convicted felon, among other offenses in the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid, who were found fatally shot in the area of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord on April 21, 2022, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Clegg, a homeless man who was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, was living in the nearby woods at the time of the alleged murders but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, authorities said.

He was first taken into custody in Burlington, Vermont, on an outstanding warrant from Utah stemming from his conviction in a 2020 case in the community of Logan. Police say he broke into a sporting goods store and stole two guns, which were ultimately recovered.

In January 2023, Clegg was indicted in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende were riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

An investigation showed the Reids left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m. on April 18, 2022, and went for a walk nearby. Their walk led them to the Broken Grounds Trails.

The Reids were reported missing by a family member on Wednesday when Stephen did not arrive for a planned event, police said.

Clegg has been held without bail since his arrest.

