Steward Health Care under federal investigation

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Steward Health over allegations of corruption.

According to the Boston Globe, the investigation involves potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The law makes it illegal for US citizens and companies to engage in corruption schemes overseas, including bribery.

Boston 25 reached out to Steward for more details but the healthcare provider said they aren’t offering any specifics, only that they’re cooperating with federal investigators.

Bankrupt Steward Health Care in June announced that it had secured new funding to operate its hospitals in Massachusetts through the end of the month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

