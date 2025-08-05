Stevie Nicks postpones Boston show due to injury

BOSTON — American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has postponed her Boston show due to an injury.

The former Fleetwood Mac posted on social media, saying she fractured her shoulder and will need some time to recover.

Nick’s was scheduled to perform at TD Garden on August 12, but will perform on November 24.

Her shows in October will not be affected; only shows in August and September were rescheduled.

"Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to fans for this inconvenience,” the statement read."

According to the post, tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

