Stephon Gilmore to retire as a New England Patriot this Friday

A Super Bowl champion will be returning to Foxboro to retire a Patriot.

Super Bowl LIII champion Stephon Gilmore will retire as a member of the New England Patriots on Friday.

The Patriots acquired the star cornerback before the 2017 season and the shutdown corner immediately helped the New England reach two straight Bowls, including a win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Gilmore was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 following a campaign in which he recorded six interceptions, 20 passes defended and didn’t allow a single touchdown.

The Patriots will hold Gilmore’s retirement press conference at 2:10 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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