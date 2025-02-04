Steamship Authority summer ferry reservations to Martha’s vineyard open

WOODS HILL, Mass. — As summer approaches, many are already planning their getaway to the Vineyard, and for those bringing a vehicle, Tuesday is a big day.

February is the official opening of the Steamship Authority’s summer reservation window.

For travelers planning to bring their car to Martha’s Vineyard, the Steamship Authority is now accepting reservations for the summer season, which runs from May 13 through October 21.

The Steamship Authority is warning passengers that the website is expected to be extremely busy, with high demand as many plan ahead for their trips to and from Woods Hole.

The ‘summer’ travel season is May 13 through October 21. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

