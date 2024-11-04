Steamship Authority offering free travel to Veterans, active duty military personnel on Veterans Day

Mass. — In honor of all United States military personnel the Steamship Authority is offering free travel to all Veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day.

On November 11 all veterans, including active duty, military veterans, and retired military veterans, who have a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge or retired status can travel as a passenger for free on all Steamship Authority ferries,

This travel includes both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high-speed ferry.

This free travel offer is valid only for the active duty military person, veteran or retired military veteran and does not include the passage of a vehicle or any additional passengers.

Active duty and veterans traveling on November 11 can pick up their complimentary passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office.

