State troopers restrain ‘hostile’ woman on Southwest flight that landed at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police troopers had to restrain a “hostile” woman who was on a Southwest Airlines flight that landed at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an unruly passenger on an inbound flight from Chicago shortly before 9 p.m. met the plane as it landed at Terminal B and restrained the individual in question because she was being “physically hostile,” according to state police.

An investigation conducted by troopers later determined that there had been no threatening or criminal behavior.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Southwest Airlines Flight 9009 landed safely in Boston, despite the passenger incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the hostile behavior occurred when the plane was in the air or on the ground.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group