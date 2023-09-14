Parents of girl on Boston flight say attendant put camera in bathroom to record their daughter

BOSTON — The parents of a girl on a Boston-bound American Airlines flight say a flight attendant put a camera in the bathroom to record their daughter.

American Airlines Flight #1441 from Charlotte, North Carolina, landed at Logan Airport around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. A teenage girl on that flight says she found a phone after a male flight attendant told her she could use the bathroom after he washed his hands.

Massachusetts State Police Troop F, which has jurisdiction at Logan Airport, told Boston 25′s sister station, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, that troopers from their barracks were the first to respond, and that the incident involved a “juvenile, a flight attendant, and a cell phone.”

The family of the 14-year-old girl told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that their daughter is “very angry” and “shocked” that someone violated her privacy on the flight.

The teen’s father told Fox News that his daughter got up to use the coach bathroom in their section of the place. A male flight attendant reportedly approached her and said, “You can use the bathroom up in first class, it’ll be quicker.”

Fox News reported that the teenage girl then walked to the bathroom in first class with the male flight attendant, who stopped her before she went in and said, “Let me go in, I need to get in there and wash my hands. We’re about to collect garbage,” according to the parent.

The teenage girl remembers that male flight attendant being inside the bathroom for about a minute before coming out and telling her the seat was broken.

According to the teen’s father, the girl saw the seat was broken, used the bathroom, and then saw a phone being held up by red tape.

The girl snapped a picture of the phone attached to the toilet seat, which shows its light on as well. “Seat broken,” writing on the red tape reads.

Boston 25 News also spoke with a first-class passenger on board Flight 1441. The passenger, who did not want his name used publicly, shared a copy of his boarding pass for that flight to Boston. His story was similar to the teen’s father.

The passenger said he saw a teenage girl try to use the bathroom in the first-class section but was stopped by a male flight attendant from going into the bathroom immediately.

“When she was about to go the bathroom he stopped her and said, ‘Hey hold on just a second, we’re about to start collecting trash so I am going to wash my hands,’” the passenger recalled.

The passenger said the girl went into the bathroom after the flight attendant finished.

The first-class passenger told Boston 25 that he then saw the girl’s mother come up to first class and stop another passenger from entering the bathroom.

“The mom stopped that passenger from going to the bathroom and said ‘Wait, don’t go in there,’” according to the passenger.

Fox News also reported that the father said he eventually showed the picture of the phone on the toilet seat to the male flight attendant, whose face “went white,” and tried to explain he hadn’t seen anything like that before.

The passenger told Boston 25 that when the flight landed in Boston, the family met with state police and they “took the male flight attendant off.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the State Police and the FBI to ask about the information shared by the passenger.

The parents said that American Airlines hasn’t contacted them since the incident allegedly happened almost two weeks ago.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

