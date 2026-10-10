State took prior enforcement action against Hopkinton facility where woman died in 99-degree room

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The Executive Office of Aging and Independence (AGE) said it had taken several enforcement actions against a Hopkinton assisted living facility before a resident died in her 99-degree room.

Sheila Szczypinski, 86, died at Golden Pond Assisted Living on September 30.

According to AGE, the agency took several actions against the facility in recent years, including stopping new admissions and suspending its certification in January 2025. That suspension was lifted in February 2025 after the facility made required improvements.

AGE conducted an on-site review in May 2025 and recertified the facility after finding no deficiencies.

The agency said it did not receive any complaints or reports warranting action until the incident. After receiving a report of Szczypinski’s death, AGE conducted an on-site review of Golden Pond to determine whether there was an ongoing health or safety risk to other residents.

“Following the tragic death of a resident at Golden Pond, AGE conducted an on-site review and confirmed the facility had implemented cooling and temperature-monitoring measures but also identified several violations of state regulations,” a spokesperson said.

“AGE is requiring corrective action and will continue monitoring the facility to protect residents. All assisted living residences must also now comply with AGE’s new regulations strengthening safety, emergency preparedness and accountability, and AGE is monitoring compliance statewide.”

AGE said it observed that Golden Pond had implemented cooling and temperature-monitoring measures, including portable air-conditioning units in both Special Care Residence units and cooling areas on the first floor of the traditional assisted living area. The facility also opened windows in resident units where possible, deployed large portable blowers in hallways to increase airflow and implemented temperature checks in resident units every four hours.

During the visit, AGE said it also identified several instances in which Golden Pond was not in compliance with state regulations governing assisted living residences. The facility’s communication log did not include information for staff regarding the heat conditions or resident safety precautions during the excessive temperatures.

AGE said Golden Pond had also not completed required third-quarter fire and elopement drills and did not have an automated external defibrillator (AED) installed. Golden Pond’s Assisted Living Residence certificate was also not posted on the facility’s website.

To address the violations, AGE said it issued Golden Pond a Compliance Review Report and requested a Plan of Correction addressing the areas of noncompliance.

Golden Pond did submit an emergency response preparedness plan last year and completed the required Fire and Life Safety survey following the Gabriel House fire.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating Szczypinski’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group