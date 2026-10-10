Christa Pike, who survived an execution attempt, is discharged from hospital, attorney says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Christa Pike, who survived Tennessee’s attempt to execute her by lethal injection, has been moved back to prison, according to a statement released by her attorneys.

Pike, 50, was discharged from the hospital and is back at the Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the women’s prison where she was housed for 30 years, her attorneys said in a statement.

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances. She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery,” her attorneys said in a statement released Saturday.

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital as the state attempted to execute her by lethal injection on Sept. 30 for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer. Pike had been in a hospital since the failed execution.

The Death Penalty Information Center says Pike is the first person to survive after receiving lethal injection drugs during an execution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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