State preparing for the season’s first winter storm

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — At the Framingham DPW salt pile on Henry Street, workers are already busy preparing for whatever the new winter storm might throw at them this weekend.

The storm is still days away, but this DPW, like so many others, is adding the finishing touches to its storm preps.

Bob Lewis is Framingham’s Public Works Director.

He is responsible for 360 road miles and has a fleet of vehicles and a large team of operators ready to go.

“The forecast has changed from this time yesterday, so we’re watching it 24 hours a day we’ll adjust to whatever Mother Nature is going to deliver,” said Lewis.

In the maintenance garage, crews are servicing every piece of snow removal equipment.

Many of these vehicles have been sitting idle for months, but they’ll be back to work in just a few days.

“This is really going to be our first event of the year. Typically, we’ve had a few small ones to break the ice so to speak, but this is all at once, so we have to be ready to go,” said Jeff Rousseau, the Director of Framingham’s Fleet Facilities.

Winter storms take a toll on operational budgets, and staff.

Over the last few winters, there’s been a shortage of snowplow operators.

Director Lewis says this year, a five percent raise has helped him add more contractors.

“We could use more, definitely use more. We’re going to struggle, but we can manage it,” said Lewis.

In any storm, keeping state roads clear is critical.

And this winter, just like every other community, the state is feeling the pinch of a shortage of snowplow operators.

The state has 35 hundred pieces of equipment and drivers available to help clear roads this weekend.

Although more plow drivers are needed, highway administrators say they’re prepared for anything.

