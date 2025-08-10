State police responding to water incident at Walden pond

CONCORD, Mass. — State police are responding to a water incident at Walden Pond.
According to State police, officers responded to a water incident involving a 33-year-old person at Walden Pond.
Troopers facilitated a MedFlight to a Boston Hospital for the victim, who was unconscious but breathing.
No further information is available and remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
