State Police respond to more than 700 crashes, issue 101 OUI citations over Labor Day Week

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police have released their Labor Day holiday week statistics for crashes and other law enforcement campaigns.

The data shown is from Tuesday, Aug. 26 through Tuesday, Sept. 2.

During that time frame, troopers responded to 715 total crashes, one of which was fatal and 79 which resulted in injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately available.

101 drivers were cited for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and 342 for distracted driving/using their cell phones, according to authorities.

State Police also say that 342 drivers violated the Move Over Law, which is designed to enhance the safety of law enforcement and first responders, highway maintenance workers, and other who are working on the side of roadways.

The law requires drivers to proceed with caution in these areas and take appropriate measures to ensure safety.

Lastly, there was only one Storrowing during this time frame, on August 31 at 3:15 a.m.

Police say it occurred at the westbound exit ramp to Kenmore Square where a box truck hit the bridge and rolled onto its side.

The driver was uninjured and the roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.

