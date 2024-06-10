State police investigating after malnourished puppy found abandoned at Blue Hills Reservation

MILTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are trying to track down the owner of a malnourished dog that was found abandoned at the Blue Hills Reservation on Monday morning.

A Good Samaritan dropped the female pitbull mix puppy off at the state police barracks in Milton, the law enforcement agency said.

“The good samaritan saw the dog near the roadway inside the Blue Hills Reservation and stopped. When they opened the door to their car, the dog jumped in,” state police said in a Facebook post.

State police noted the pup has some basic obedience training and knows “sit” and “come” commands. They also said the pup appeared to be malnourished and “starving for attention.”

Troopers bought food for the pup and entertained her before Milton Animal Control picked her up.

State police said it wasn’t clear how long the pup was left on her own.

Anyone who recognizes the pup is urged to contact Milton Animal Control at 617-698-0455.

