State police identify 3 teens killed in violent rollover crash in New Hampshire

FRANCESTOWN, N.H. — Authorities have identified three teenagers who were killed in a violent rollover crash in New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle wreck on Bennington Road along Route 47 in the Hillsborough County town of Francestown shortly after 11 p.m. found a 2013 Ford Focus that had crashed into a telephone pole, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Three people in the Ford, who state police identified as Aiden Brissette, 19, of Bennington, Seth Fowler, 19, of Antrim, and Luis Torres, 18, also of Antrim, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted that the Ford had been traveling south when it veered off the road, crashed into a telephone pole, and rolled onto its roof.

Brissette, Fowler, and Torres were all thrown from the vehicle in the crash, according to state police.

Route 47 was closed for about five hours while utility crews attended to downed wires and toopers documented the crash. The road reopened around 5:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Gazlay at 603-223-4381.

The crash remains under investigation.

