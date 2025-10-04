State Police: Authorities investigating chemical explosion at Waltham residence

WALTHAM, Mass. — A chemical explosion at a home in Wareham is under investigation, with the person believed responsible now in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital.

The explosion occurred at a residence on Aunt Maryville Lane, not far from Route 495. State police bomb squad members are currently examining the property to ensure safety.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no threat to public safety following the incident. The state fire marshal’s office is also involved in the investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

The individual in custody attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended by police. Details regarding the identity of the person and the specifics of the chemical involved remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

