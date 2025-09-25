State leaders call for transparency, families gear up for hike in monthly energy bill payments

BOSTON — State leaders say families in New England are paying some of the highest prices for energy in the country, and with an increase in rates this winter season, families could be spending even more a month.

Earlier this month, Governor Maura Healey urged the Department of Public Utilities to reconsider the proposal. Depending on where you live, some customers could see an extra $49, others, an increase of $41 per month on their bill.

AARP Massachusetts State Director Jennifer Benson is telling families to prepare now for the rate increase. “Whether that means adding insulation, making sure your windows are tight. Turn down your thermostat a little bit if you can,” said Benson.

Earlier this year, DPU ordered six natural gas companies to reduce bills by five percent due to high costs. DPU tells Boston 25, Governor Healey’s affordability legislation will empower the department to lower bills even more. State officials are calling for an in-depth study.

Senator Bruce Tarr says his proposal for an energy dashboard will keep families informed while highlighting key issues that could be causing these hikes. “Information to know their options, to know what’s been proposed, to know what’s coming, so that they are able to plan accordingly, because when we see increases in the prices of energy, be it electricity or natural gas or even oil it can be incredibly destabilizing to a household budget,” said Sen. Tarr.

Eversource tells Boston 25 they’re working with the administration, regulators, and other key stakeholders to address the high cost of energy across New England. A spokesperson says they’re aware that increases can be difficult, and customers should take advantage of their resources and payment plans.

“We need to study this, and we need to understand it to avoid those consequences, and the faster the better in terms of understanding what’s at the root of them,’ said Sen. Tarr.

DPU must come up with a decision before the winter heating season, which begins on November 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

