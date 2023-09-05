State: Autopsy results pending for Worcester teen who died after participating in TikTok challenge

WORCESTER — State officials say they are awaiting autopsy results for a Worcester teenager who died suddenly on Friday, after his family said he participated in a controversial TikTok challenge.

Harris Wolobah, 14, died on Friday, several hours after participating in a TikTok craze called the One Chip Challenge. His family said the boy died after taking part in the “One Chip Challenge” which involves eating an extremely spicy chip made from a very hot pepper. The chip is sold by Paqui LLC, a company based in Austin, Texas.

“We have accepted jurisdiction and conducted an autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending,” Tim McGuirk, spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said in a statement to Boston 25 about the case on Tuesday.

Harris was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School.

His older sister told Boston 25 that her brother ate the chip on Friday morning, after a friend had given him the chip.

Harris Wolobah (Boston 25)

Later in the day, the teen went to the nurse’s office after feeling sick at school, school officials earlier told Boston 25 News.

After his parents picked him up from school and drove him home on Friday, Harris died in his Rustic Drive home, with Worcester Police and paramedics at the scene, police said.

A cause and manner of Harris’ death is pending the autopsy.

On its website, Paqui shows a cartoon of a skeletal grim reaper, holding a snake, with the question: “How long can you last before you spiral out? (Before you eat or drink anything for relief).”

The company website then states: “1 minute, Harmless. 10 minutes, Slitherer. 30 minutes, Venomous. 1 hours, Apex predator.”

Paqui also issues a warning about the chip on its website, which includes, “Keep out of reach of children. Intended for adult consumption. Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, night shades or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions.”

The company’s warning further says, “After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas.”

“Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea,” the warning states.

One single 2023 One Chip Challenge chip costs $9.99 + shipping on Amazon.com.

Boston 25 has reached out to Paqui for comment, but so far have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group