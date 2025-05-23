Stars on Ice shows to feature skater whose parents died in DC crash. Here’s what you need to know

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Boston figure skater whose parents died in a plane crash in Washington, D.C. in January is set to perform this weekend in a moving tribute during two Stars on Ice shows in Norwood.

Maxim Naumov, a three-time U.S. National Pewter medalist, will be the guest skater at two shows to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center at The Skating Club of Boston, 750 University Ave. in Norwood.

His parents, Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were among six people with ties to a Massachusetts figure skating club who were aboard an American Airlines plane that was involved in a deadly midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Naumov’s parents won the pairs title at the 1994 World Championships and competed twice in the Olympics.

He remembered his late parents during a sit down interview with Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy in the television studio on Wednesday.

“Just professionals in their craft, dedicated and committed to their athletes and their family — obvious, to me,“ Naumov said. ”True professionals through and through. Always the kindest, sweetest people and there to support me every single step of the way — from growing up to reaching the highest levels in my sport."

The Norwood shows will be the first public performances at his home rink since losing his parents.

Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“I’m incredibly, incredibly excited for it,” Naumov said of returning to his home rink to perform for the public.

Naumov will be introduced by Canadian figure skating legend Elvis Stojko, whose first World Championship victory in 1994 coincided with the year Max’s parents claimed their World Gold medal.

THE PERFORMERS

In addition to Naumov, headlining the tour’s Boston performances is Ilia Malinin, the reigning two-time World Champion and three-time reigning U.S. Champion, who made history as the first and only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition.

Alysa Liu, the newly crowned World Champion and two-time U.S. Champion, will also perform. She returned to competitive skating after a two-year hiatus, winning the U.S.’s first women’s World title since 2006.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Olympic Team Gold medalists, three-time and reigning World champions, and six-time and reigning U.S. Ice Dance Champions, will also perform. They recently made history as the first ice dance team to win three consecutive World titles in over 25 years.

Elvis Stojko, dubbed “the King of Rock (on Ice),” will make his highly anticipated U.S. tour debut after years of performing in the Stars on Ice shows in Canada. A two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time Canadian Champion, Stojko is one of the most decorated figure skaters in history.

Along with the reigning World Champions, the lineup includes World Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Isabeau Levito; two-time and reigning U.S. Champion Amber Glenn; Olympic Team Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; Olympian and two-time Canadian Champion Keegan Messing; and two-time World medalist and four-time Japanese Champion Satoko Miyahara.

THE SHOWS

The 2025 Stars on Ice tour “brings an electrifying new theme” of “Rock Stars on Ice,” show organizers said in a statement.

The show “fuses the power and energy of rock music with the elegance and artistry of world-class figure skating,” organizers said.

“Audiences will be treated to iconic rock hits performed by a stellar cast, creating a thrilling rock concert experience on the ice,” organizers said.

A SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE

Others killed in the January crash with ties to the Massachusetts skating community were two young skaters, Jinna Han, 13, of Mansfield and Spencer Lane, 16, of Barrington, Rhode Island.

Their mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane, also died in the crash. Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, both of Norwood, were coaching the young skaters.

In January, local skating legend Nancy Kerrigan wept as she spoke of the Boston skating club victims killed in the fateful plane crash.

Young skaters killed in crash (Spencer Lane, Jinna Han)

Gov. Maura Healey in January called news of the crash “devastating.”

When asked Wednesday how he’s getting through the loss of his parents, Maxim Naumov said he’s trying to stay positive.

“Taking it a day at a time. There are difficult days and there are easier days. But I am just taking it one step at a time,” Maxim Naumov said.

He said he tries to “Stick to the positive as much as I can.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 2025 Stars on Ice tour are available now, starting at $100.00 (service charges apply). Limited on-ice seating is available.

For tickets, visit www.starsonice.com and www.scboston.org/tickets.

