Star Market in Newton shut down for possible ‘imminent health hazard’ reopens

NEWTON, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts grocery store that closed its doors to shoppers earlier this week due to a possible “imminent health hazard” is okay to welcome back shoppers.

The Newton Star Market above the Mass. Pike at 33 Austin Street in Newton was closed Tuesday evening after the city learned that demolition work inside the store may have released asbestos.

On Friday, the Newton Health and Human Services Department said that the part of the stockroom that may have released asbestos was completely contained and did not spread to other parts of the store and business was allowed to continue as usual beginning Friday morning.

“We want to extend a thank you to our partners at the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and to acknowledge the quick action and thorough response of Star Market,” the Newton Health and Human Services Department said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Star Market for comment.

Customers and employees who were in Star Market and have questions can contact the Newton Health and Human Services Department at 617-796-1420.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

