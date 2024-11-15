QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after the victim of a stabbing in Quincy was found in Milton, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the North Quincy area around 8 a.m. learned one victim had been taken to a Boston hospital, according to Quincy Police Sergeant Patrick Faherty.

Because police weren’t exactly sure where the stabbing occurred, Quincy Catholic Academy on Hancock Street was placed in a “modified lockdown” as a precaution, Faherty told reporters.

“All of the students and staff are safe,” Faherty said. “We’re not sure where the incident, at this time, took place.”

Faherty said the school is monitoring the situation and updates will be provided to parents as they develop.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear how they ended up in Milton.

There were no additional details available.

Stabbing investigation prompts ‘modified lockdown’ at Quincy school

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group