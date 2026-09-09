Springfield schools closed again Wednesday following severe cyber attack

Students in Springfield will be out of school again tomorrow after a cyber incident over the long weekend.

The superintendent says the breach interrupted systems necessary for school operations, so schools were closed Tuesday and will be again on Wednesday.

Springfield Public Schools says an outside group gained access to the SPS network and blocked the district’s ability to access certain online programs necessary to operate schools effectively.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are helping investigate what the school system is calling a severe incident.

Part of the system affected is students’ medical history.

“Without access to that program, nurses cannot access information to dispense medication, address, allergies, and more,” school officials say.

“The extent and scope of this severe cyber incident remains an ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it is known,” schools went on to say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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