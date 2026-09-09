Springfield Public Schools to be closed for remainder of week after cyber incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students in Springfield will be out of school for the rest of the week, the district announced on Wednesday night, due to a cyber incident over the long weekend.

The district announced that students will return on Monday, Sept. 14.

Springfield Public Schools says an outside group gained access to the SPS network and blocked the district’s ability to access certain online programs necessary to operate schools effectively.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are helping investigate what the school system is calling a severe incident.

Part of the system affected is the students’ medical history.

“Without access to that program, nurses cannot access information to dispense medication, address allergies, and more,” school officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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