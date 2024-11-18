Springfield man accused of hitting police cruiser, injuring officers

SPRINGFIELD. Mass — A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Springfield police cruiser, injuring the officers inside on Saturday.

Springfield police say officers were sitting in their cruiser with their lights activated while responding to a crash at the Chestnut Street and State Street intersection around 1:25 p.m. when Jose Morales-Velasquez, 28, allegedly rear-ended them at a high rate of speed.

Other officers arrived and were told that Morales-Velasquez ran away from the crash. He was found on Chestnut Street and placed under arrests, police say.

He did not have a license and provided a fake name to officers, Springfield police say.

“After the fingerprinting process was complete, officers determined his identity and that he had an outstanding warrant from Springfield District Court in connection with an O.U.I. arrest where he also struck a Springfield Police cruiser in June 2022,” Springfield police said.

The injured officers were transported to Mercy Hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

Morales-Velasquez is facing the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash

Arrestee furnishing a false name/SSN

Arrest warrant– OUI – Liquor or .08%– unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle– uninsured motor vehicle– possession of an open container of alcohol– improper turn

Speeding (Violation)

Obstruct a stationary emergency vehicle (Violation)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

