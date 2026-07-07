Springfield animal shelter suspends adoptions following an outbreak of two deadly viruses

SPRINGFIELD — The Thomas J. O’Connor (TJO) Animal Control & Adoption Center announced on Sunday that it is temporarily closed to the public following a breakout of canine parvovirus and feline panleukopenia.

As of now, the shelter is working to reunite lost pets with their families while ensuring incoming animals are met with sanitized conditions.

On the official TJO Facebook page, the shelter asks people bringing animals to the shelter to be transparent regarding any symptoms of illness.

"Every animal in our care is receiving veterinary treatment and compassionate care. Sadly, we did lose one dog to parvovirus despite hospitalization and antibody treatment. It was heartbreaking but everything possible was done to try and save his life," wrote TJO on Facebook.

TJO is holding an emergency donation drive to fund medical treatment for the affected animals.

Drop off hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:00-3:30 p.m.

TJO Emergency Donation Drive

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group