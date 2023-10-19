‘Spilling the T’: MBTA releases new podcast discussing inner workings and issues the T is facing

Mass. — The MBTA is spilling the tea with a new podcast called ‘Spilling the T’.

The podcast dropped Wednesday morning and is aimed to give listeners a firsthand look at the challenges the T faces, the innovative solutions being implemented, and the dedicated employees/

The first episode was released about two weeks ago but was abruptly removed. The agency said it was made available by mistake but was reposted yesterday.

In the first episode, the host of the podcast, Andrew Cassidy who works in the MBTA’s Customer and Employee Experience department spoke with MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

During the episode, Eng talked for nearly 30 minutes about maintenance plans and a new position he wants to create called ‘Chief of Stations’ aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

According to the podcast website, each episode will take a deep dive into the inner workings and issues the T is facing.

Listeners of the podcast can send in questions via email at social@mbta.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

